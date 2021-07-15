Korea Shipbuilding achieves annual order target of $14.9b

This file photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.(KSOE) shows an LNG ship built by its main affiliate Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday that it has attained its annual order target by winning a 457.1 billion-won ($398.4 million) order for two LNG carriers.



With the deal with an Asian company, KSOE has clinched orders valued at $15.2 billion in total so far this year, surpassing its annual order target of $14.9 billion ifor the year, the company said.



Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, will build and deliver the vessels by the end of 2024, KSOE said in a regulatory.



"KSOE will push ahead with a strategy to win more orders focusing on profits this year," said Park Joon-su, a spokesman at Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (Yonhap)



