[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The Medium
(US)
Opened July 14
Thriller
Directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun
A documentary team follows Nim (Sawanee Utoomma), a shaman living in a mountain village in Thailand. After Nim’s sister Noi (Sirani Yankittikan) refused to become the designated shaman years ago, she succeeded in the role instead. One day, Nim finds out that her niece Mink (Narilya Gulmongkolpech) has developed some strange symptoms.
Black Widow
(US)
Opened July 7
Action
Directed by Cate Shortland
Following the events of “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) realizes there is a huge conspiracy having to do with her past. To fight a mysterious villain who can duplicate an opponent’s abilities, Natasha must confront her history as a spy.
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
(US)
Opened June 23
Action, Comedy
Directed by Patrick Hughes
After becoming a bodyguard for hitman Darius (Samuel L. Jackson), Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) keeps having nightmares. Michael finally decides to quit his job, but then Darius’ wife, Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek), comes to him for help after Darius has been kidnapped by mobsters.
Hard Hit
(Korea)
Opened June 23
Action
Directed by Kim Chang-Ju
Sung-kyu (Jo Woo-jin) works as a manager at a bank in Busan. One morning, he receives an anonymous phone call while driving his two kids to school. The stranger on the phone asks Sung-kyu for money and threatens him, saying there is a bomb under the seat of his car that will explode if he does not follow instructions.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
