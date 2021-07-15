[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Hanseong Baekje Cultural Festival



The Hanseong Baekje Cultural Festival is set to take place in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, from Oct. 6 to 10.



The festival celebrates the history and culture of the Baekje Kingdom’s Hanseong era, when its capital was in Seoul. Visitors can travel back in time and enjoy activities.



Sponsored by Songpa-gu office and Songpa Cultural Foundation and managed by the Hanseong Baekje Cultural Festival Organizing Committee, the event features folk performances, musicals, family concerts and food.



Admission is free, and people of all ages are welcome. Additional information can be found at www.songpa.go.kr.





Tea World Festival



The annual Tea World Festival takes place in Gangnam, southern Seoul. This year’s festival will run for four days starting July 29 in exhibition hall A of Coex.



The festival aims to promote tea culture and will showcase quality teas and tea-related goods from around the country. The event will feature performances and representatives from Korea’s tea industry.



Visitors of all ages are welcome. Tickets are priced at 5,000 won, but admission is free for elementary school children and those who preregistered for the festival.



Additional information can be found at www.teanews.com.





Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival



The Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival is set for Donam Tourist Complex in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, from Aug. 12-21.



The festival commemorates the Great Battle of Hansan of 1592, the best-known naval battle in Korean history.



Visitors can see the reenactment of the battle and experience hands-on programs at Yi Sun-sin Waterpark offered by the city and Great Battle of Hansan Memorial Foundation.



Admission is free, but preregistration is required to identify the number of visitors for various programs.



People of all ages are welcome and additional information can be found at www.hansanf.org.





Gimje Horizon Festival



The Gimje Horizon Festival takes place in front of the Byeokgoljae Reservoir in Gimje, North Jeolla Province. Themed “sky and land meeting at the horizon,” the festival aims to showcase the uniqueness of South Korea’s farming culture.



A variety of programs are available for festivalgoers, including dragon games, rice harvesting, a Black Eagle air show and a parade. This year’s festival will be held online from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3. More information can be found at www.gimje.go.kr.



