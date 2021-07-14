Blockchain firm AMAXG forays into metaverse

South Korean blockchain company AMAXG agrees to work with metaverse solutions developer K2Soft, and arts content firm Anistar to grow metaverse services and technology. (AMAXG)

South Korean blockchain company AMAXG has recently taken steps to grow a platform business specializing in the metaverse and nonfungible tokens amid the rise of these virtual technologies.



The metaverse refers to a collective virtual shared space. Extended reality is the foundation of the metaverse, as it makes diverse activities possible in the virtual world through virtual reality and augmented reality technology.



AMAXG seeks to put the metaverse to practical use and commercialize virtual assets. It provides a service that encompasses big data and artificial intelligence by integrating BizAuto MainNet, a blockchain technology, and Auoto XML, a metadata generation technique.



On June 28, AMAXG announced that it had entered a strategic alliance with K2SOFT, a metaverse solutions developer, and ANISTSR, a culture and arts content business, regarding UVIT, or Unique Value Identified Token, a platform that allows the exchange of digital content. The platform is scheduled to launch Aug 25.



K2SOFT will develop the metaverse technology, and ANISTSR will provide the content for UVIT. K2SOFT, which has worked with global software companies such as Oracle, Adobe and PTC, is acclaimed for its extended reality technology.



ANISTSR has developed diverse platforms for the blockchain system and also produces video content such as animations, dramas and movies.



“The three companies all recognize the significance of dominating the metaverse and NFT markets in advance to attract new consumers, especially those belonging to Generation MZ, which refers to people in their 20s and 30s,” said AMAXG’s CEO Choi Jeong-moo. “Virtual assets traded within the metaverse have a high possibility of being connected to assets in real life, so the financial communities are also investing heavily in the sector.”





K2Soft CEO Kim Young-oh, AMAXG CEO Choi Jeong-moo, and Anistar CEO Noh Seoung-taek participate in the signing ceremony of partnership among the three companies in Seoul on June 28. (AMAXG)