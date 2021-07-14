[Today’s K-pop] NCT’s Taeil sets Guinness record with Instagram

(SM Entertainment)



Taeil of NCT set a world record with his Instagram account, announced Guinness World Records on Tuesday in the UK.



The idol broke the record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers o Instagram, as he reached seven digits worth of followers in just one hours and 45 minutes after his first post, it reported.



He announced on a fandom application that he has opened an account on Instagram on July 6.



“I never imagined myself becoming a Guinness World Records title holder,” he said after hearing the news. I am truly grateful for all the love and support, he went on thanking his fans and bandmates. He promised that he will try his best to connect and communicate even more through socials, shouting out his love for everyone.



Previous record holders include David Beckham, Pope Francis, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Jennifer Aniston.



BTS’ Jungkook tops Billboard world digital song chart





(Fila Korea)



Jungkook of BTS rose to the top of Billboard’s world digital song sales chart with “Euphoria” from 2018, according to the publication’s tweet on July 13 in the US.



The solo song from the band’s “Love Yourself: Answer” ranked No. 1 on the chart for next week, it announced. This is the septet’s 30th No. 1 on the chart in total and sixth in 2021, following “Stay,” “Inner Child,” “Film Out,” “Singularity,” and “Stigma.”



The song was No. 7 on last week’s tally, staying on the chart for 72 weeks, the longest for a K-pop idol’s solo gig, and it not only extended the record by a week but also climbed to the top. The second-longest on the chart also is by Jungkook -- “My Time.”



Earlier this month, “Euphoria” reentered iTunes top songs chart in the US, entering as No. 10 and peaked at No. 5, and worldwide iTunes songs chart as No. 91.



SF9’s Youngbin, Inseong to publish photo books





(FNC Entertainment)



Youngbin and Inseong of SF9 will put out photo essays on Aug. 10, announced agency FNC Entertainment on Wednesday.



The same-aged pair will show a range of different sides enjoying the present, listening to music or taking a break in pajamas, as shown in the teaser clip.



Titled “Me, Another Me,” the books for each of the two will be available in three packages with different accompanying goods such as photo cards and mini posters.



Meanwhile, the band is promoting its ninth EP “Turn Over” that came out on July 5. It ranked among top 3 on iTunes K-pop albums chart in 10 regions and sold over 143,000 units, its highest-ever.



Enhyphen captivates Japan with debut single





(Belief Lab)