BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS performing on American talk show "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on July 14, 2021. (Big Hit Music)

Superband BTS appeared on the popular American talk show "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday (US time), putting on its first TV performance of new release "Permission to Dance."



The band's seven members appeared holding violet and purple balloons to perform the upbeat track at an indoor stage filled with balloons. Dancers wearing white and orange later joined the band for a group choreography session.



It marked the band's first performance of the new song on television following its release last week. The cheerful song, which the band said was something for "everyone to enjoy easily," has made a splash, topping iTunes top songs chart in 92 regions and reaching No. 2 on Spotify.



Apart from the performance, BTS held a virtual interview with the show's host Jimmy Fallon, where they talked about the collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and their summer hit "Butter," which has topped Billboard's main singles chart for the seventh consecutive week.



When asked about the new song, RM said "Permission to Dance" is a "song that will get everybody's heart pumping and dancing" and called it a gift from Sheeran, adding the two acts have not met in person.



Regarding "Butter," member Jin said he felt it was going to be a hit from the beginning.



"As soon as I heard the song, I knew that this 'Butter' is going to be a super smash hit for this hot summer. I just knew as soon as I heard," he said in Korean.



On their first Grammy nomination, which also marked the first for a Korean pop act, RM said it was "one of the biggest honors as an artist." The band earned its first Grammy nomination and delivered the first performance as a Korean act with their 2020 smash hit "Dynamite."



BTS is scheduled to appear on another episode of the Jimmy Fallon show on Wednesday (US time) to perform "Butter." (Yonhap)



