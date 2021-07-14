 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

National Theater of Korea set for 2021/2022 season

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jul 14, 2021 - 16:44       Updated : Jul 14, 2021 - 16:47
Haeoreum Grand Theater (National Theater of Korea)
Haeoreum Grand Theater (National Theater of Korea)

Though the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has been threatening the local performing arts scene, the National Theater of Korea is gearing up for a new beginning with its 2021-22 season.

The theater announced the 2021-22 season program, which includes a total of 56 works slated to run from Sept. 1 to June 30. Most of the works will be presented at the newly renovated Haeoreum Grand Theater, which is to officially open in September.

The season will kick off with the National Orchestra of Korea’s “Sound of Millennium” performance on Sept. 1. The orchestra will be joined by the National Chorus of Korea and pansori master Ahn Sook-seon.

The National Changgeuk Company of Korea is scheduled to premiere “The Show: HeungBo,” Sept. 15-21. Based on the original pansori work “Heungboga,” it has been described as a “fantasy changgeuk,” referring to a traditional form of Korean opera. Installation artist Choi Jeong-hwa takes part in the work as a scenographer. Master singer Ahn joins the show as well.

The National Dance Company of Korea is to present “See You, I’m Home” from Nov. 11-13. Inspired by Korea’s shamanism and ritual culture, it is the company’s first production to be presented at the newly renovated theater.

Jang Young-gyu, a member of alternative pop band Leenalchi, is participating in the work as a composer and music director. Yun Jae-won, concept writer of hit Netflix series “The School Nurse Files,” will direct the show.

Apart from the performances by the three resident companies at the theater, the Korean National Ballet, Korea National Opera, National Chorus of Korea and more will perform diverse genres of works from opera, ballet to classical music at the Haeoreum Grand Theater over the season.

The theater, which has been running NT Live screenings, the online offerings of the National Theatre in London, will screen musical “Police” and drama “Cyrano de Bergerac” this season.
 
Haeoreum Grand Theater (National Theater of Korea)
Haeoreum Grand Theater (National Theater of Korea)


It also plans to expand the international screening program through its new NTOK Live+ program, screening European theater works such as “Live Oedipus” by the Internationaal Theater Amsterdam in the Netherlands and “Les Fourberies de Scapin” by the Comedie-Francaise in France.

The National Theater of Korea has invited “Ultraworld,“ directed by Susanne Kennedy, to perform Nov. 25-27. The play, which is set in a virtual world inside of a computer game and questions the existence of human beings, had its premiere in 2020 at Volksbuhne am Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz Berlin in Germany. While the German production team under the Volksbuhne Berlin is expected to go onstage, an NTK official said the situation remains fluid because the quarantine issue remains under discussion.

“Sopro,” written by Portuguese writer and director Tiago Rodríguez, who has been appointed as the director of the Avignon Festival, will take to the stage June 17-19.

Tickets for the performances will be available some two months before the shows. As the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to be resolved, the National Theater of Korea plans to sell tickets on a monthly basis. Tickets for shows in September opened Wednesday.


By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114