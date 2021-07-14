 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

HanmiGlobal, Hewlett Packard Enterprise join forces to bring data centers to Korea

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Jul 14, 2021 - 13:43       Updated : Jul 14, 2021 - 13:50
HanmiGlobal President Lee Sang-ho (left) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Korea Managing Director Kim Young-chae pose at a signing ceremony on Wednesday.
HanmiGlobal President Lee Sang-ho (left) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Korea Managing Director Kim Young-chae pose at a signing ceremony on Wednesday.

Construction project management firm HanmiGlobal will work with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, a cloud service provider, to promote South Korea as the next data center hub of Asia, the two firms announced Wednesday.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding on the marketing and management of data center construction projects, as political uncertainties in Hong Kong are prompting foreign companies to consider relocating their data centers in Asia.

Under the agreement, HanmiGlobal will provide project management services, while Hewlett Packard Enterprise will offer the technology and consultations needed to build the centers.

The two companies have extensive experience in data center construction projects. HanmiGlobal was the project manager for the cloud centers of local portal giant Naver and LG Electronics in southern Seoul. Hewlett Packard Enterprise provided technology support to major Korean telecommunications providers and finance companies for the building of their cloud data centers.

“We are very happy to partner with HPE, the leading provider of cloud technology infrastructures,” said Lee Sang-ho, president of HanmiGlobal.

“The two companies hope to contribute to mutual development with HanmiGlobal’s know-how in project management, as well as put efforts to help client companies successfully make profit through their data centers.”

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114