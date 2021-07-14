HanmiGlobal, Hewlett Packard Enterprise join forces to bring data centers to Korea

HanmiGlobal President Lee Sang-ho (left) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Korea Managing Director Kim Young-chae pose at a signing ceremony on Wednesday.
Construction project management firm HanmiGlobal will work with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, a cloud service provider, to promote South Korea as the next data center hub of Asia, the two firms announced Wednesday.
The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding on the marketing and management of data center construction projects, as political uncertainties in Hong Kong are prompting foreign companies to consider relocating their data centers in Asia.
Under the agreement, HanmiGlobal will provide project management services, while Hewlett Packard Enterprise will offer the technology and consultations needed to build the centers.
The two companies have extensive experience in data center construction projects. HanmiGlobal was the project manager for the cloud centers of local portal giant Naver and LG Electronics in southern Seoul. Hewlett Packard Enterprise provided technology support to major Korean telecommunications providers and finance companies for the building of their cloud data centers.
“We are very happy to partner with HPE, the leading provider of cloud technology infrastructures,” said Lee Sang-ho, president of HanmiGlobal.
“The two companies hope to contribute to mutual development with HanmiGlobal’s know-how in project management, as well as put efforts to help client companies successfully make profit through their data centers.”
By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com
)