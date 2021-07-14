 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS to join global live show to fight COVID-19, climate change

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 14, 2021 - 13:20       Updated : Jul 14, 2021 - 13:20
This photo provided by Global Citizen announces BTS is part of Global Citizen Live to be held Sept. 25, 2021. (Global Citizen)
This photo provided by Global Citizen announces BTS is part of Global Citizen Live to be held Sept. 25, 2021. (Global Citizen)
K-pop sensation BTS and dozens of top international artists will join Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour broadcast show intended to help fight COVID-19, climate change and extreme poverty in September, the organizer said.

Global Citizen, an international advocacy group based in New York, announced details of the global philanthropic concert Tuesday.

The epic daylong show will take place Sept. 25, featuring live performances and events filmed in major cities across six continents, including Seoul, Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York, Paris, London, Los Angeles and Sydney, the group said.

BTS and Ed Sheeran, who participated in the writing of the group's new song "Permission to Dance," will join the broadcast show.

Other participating artists include Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, Doja Cat, Duran, Lizzo, Metallica, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Usher.

More artists and locations will be announced in coming weeks, it said. The show will air on ABC, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter and more.

Global Citizen Live is part of the group's Recovery Plan for the World, a yearlong campaign launched in February to help kick-start an equitable recovery from COVID-19, defeat extreme poverty and protect the planet from climate change.

"Ahead of the G-20 Summit in October and the major climate conference COP26 in November, Global Citizen is calling on world leaders, major corporations, and foundations to defend the planet and defeat poverty by making financial commitments to equitable and inclusive COVID-19 recovery efforts," Global Citizen said in a press release. (Yonhap)

