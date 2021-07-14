 Back To Top
Entertainment

BLACKPINK to join Hybe's fan community platform Weverse in Aug.

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 14, 2021 - 13:09       Updated : Jul 14, 2021 - 13:09
This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows K-pop act BLACKPINK. (YG Entertainment)
This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows K-pop act BLACKPINK. (YG Entertainment)
K-pop queen BLACKPINK will be the next act to go on Hybe's growing fan community platform Weverse, its agency said Wednesday.

The four-piece act, which already has a massive fan base on YouTube, will join the virtual platform starting Aug. 2, according to YG Entertainment.

The move follows a partnership between YG Entertainment and Hybe -- the K-pop powerhouse behind acts like BTS, Tomorrow X Together and Enhypen -- signed in January.

The companies, two of the biggest agency-labels in the K-pop industry, agreed to have more YG artists on the global platform while supporting Hybe's music distribution and merchandising business.

YG artists, such as boy bands TREASURE and iKON, have already joined the platform following the deal. BLACKPINK is the third YG act to join Weverse.

With 63 million subscribers, BLACKPINK owns the second-largest subscriber base on YouTube among musicians after American pop star Justin Bieber. The group also has more than 22 million followers on streaming giant Spotify. (Yonhap)

