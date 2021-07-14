SKT unveils new metaverse platform Ifland

(SK Telecom)





South Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom on Wednesday launched a new metaverse platform dubbed “Ifland,” kick-starting its 5G virtual service business.



The name signifies a virtual world where users can be anyone they wish, meet anyone they want to and make so many possibilities real.



The platform is launched for Android devices first and will later be open to iOS and other virtual reality devices.



With a goal of growing Ifland into a leading metaverse platform by drawing millennials and Generation Z users, SKT has designed the platform as simply as possible, the company said.



Once activating the app, a user’s avatar appears on the upper part of the screen. Ifland offers around 800 kinds of avatar sources, enabling users to create a representation of themselves in a variety of ways. Users can also use 66 different emotional expressions to engage in rich communication with others. SKT plans to keep adding more features to reflect the user trend.



The lower part of the screen shows a list of “rooms,” a gathering space for users who share same interest. Users can search for a room that he or she is interested in.



By applying a simple user interface, SKT has made it easier for users to create rooms on their own.



Users can also open new rooms by tapping the “Open a Room” icon on the lower half of the screen. They can choose from 18 different types of virtual spaces, including conference halls, outdoor stages and rooftops.



After selecting a virtual space, users can also make advanced settings by choosing from multiple concepts for decoration, such as weather, time, flooring materials and wallpapers.



