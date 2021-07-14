 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Korea Shipbuilding wins W910b in orders for 4 LNG carriers

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 14, 2021 - 11:50       Updated : Jul 14, 2021 - 11:50
This file photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.(KSOE) shows an LNG ship built by its main affiliate Hyundai Heavy Industries. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)
This file photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.(KSOE) shows an LNG ship built by its main affiliate Hyundai Heavy Industries. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Wednesday that it has signed deals worth a combined 911 billion won ($792 million) to build four LNG carriers.

A 454 billion-won deal with a Bermudian company calls for Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, to build and deliver two LNG carriers by September 2025, KSOE said in a regulatory filing.

Under a 458 billion-won deal with a European company, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., another subsidiary of KSOE, will build and deliver two LNG carriers by September 2025, KSOE said.

With the latest deals, KSOE has bagged deals valued at $14.8 billion in total to build 163 ships, roughly meeting its annual order target of $14.9 billion. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114