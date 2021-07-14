Korea Shipbuilding wins W910b in orders for 4 LNG carriers

This file photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.(KSOE) shows an LNG ship built by its main affiliate Hyundai Heavy Industries. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Wednesday that it has signed deals worth a combined 911 billion won ($792 million) to build four LNG carriers.



A 454 billion-won deal with a Bermudian company calls for Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, to build and deliver two LNG carriers by September 2025, KSOE said in a regulatory filing.



Under a 458 billion-won deal with a European company, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., another subsidiary of KSOE, will build and deliver two LNG carriers by September 2025, KSOE said.



With the latest deals, KSOE has bagged deals valued at $14.8 billion in total to build 163 ships, roughly meeting its annual order target of $14.9 billion. (Yonhap)