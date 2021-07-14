2 additional players for football club Seongnam test positive for COVID-19

This image provided by Seongnam FC on Monday, shows the K League 1 clubs emblem. (Seongnam FC)

South Korean football club Seongnam FC announced Wednesday two additional players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total on the team to 11.



Previously, three players and six staff members from Seongnam had been infected with COVID-19.



The first positive case for the K League 1 was reported Sunday. The rest of the team, 46 players, coaches and staffers, immediately received polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.



Seongnam said the two newly infected players had initially tested negative. But they showed symptoms associated with the virus Tuesday and had to be tested again later that day.



Seongnam added that some other players who turned in negative results earlier in the week have begun exhibiting symptoms, likely because the incubation period of the virus has passed.



Some front office staff members of the club have been ordered into self-isolation until July 24 despite testing negative.



In addition to Seongnam, Jeju United and Daegu FC have each reported one positive COVID-19 case from the K League 1.



The league has said it isn't yet considering suspending the season, as its baseball cousin at the Korea Baseball Organization did on Monday, but it will move around matches involving clubs with infected players. (Yonhap)



