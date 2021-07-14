Hyundai launches Avante N high-performance model

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the Avante N performance model. (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday launched the Avante N high-performance model as it strives to strengthen its high-end product lineup.



The Avante N is the first sedan of the carmaker's high-performance N brand.



The sporty sedan comes with a 2.0-liter turbo flat power engine that can reach 100 kilometers in 5.3 seconds and an eight-speed wet double-clutch transmission (DCT), the company said in a statement.



It is also equipped with side skirts, which minimize the amount of air that goes under the car from the sides and a wing-type spoiler that helps reduce sound and air resistance.



The Avante N with an eight-speed wet DCT is priced at 34 million won ($30,000) and the model with a manual transmission costs 32 million won.



To further beef up the N lineup, Hyundai is considering developing an electrified model under the N brand to meet rising demand for environment friendly and high-performance vehicles.



It currently sells the i30 N, i30 Fastback N, Veloster N and Kona N SUV models, as well as the Avante N Line, Kona N Line and Sonata N Line models in select markets.



The N Line models sit between Hyundai's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while the N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles. (Yonhap)