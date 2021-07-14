 Back To Top
Business

SK Telecom launches metaverse platform

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 14, 2021 - 09:45       Updated : Jul 14, 2021 - 09:45
SK Telecom Co.'s new metaverse platform ifland is shown in this image provided by the company on July 14, 2021. (SK Telecom Co.)
SK Telecom Co.'s new metaverse platform ifland is shown in this image provided by the company on July 14, 2021. (SK Telecom Co.)
SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest wireless carrier, said Wednesday it has launched a new metaverse platform in a move to capture growing demand for the technology as more users shift their daily activities to digital spaces amid the pandemic.

The metaverse refers to a shared virtual space where users interact with each other through digital avatars. The technology has gained popularity over the past year as the pandemic limits in-person contact.

SK Telecom said the mobile app-based platform ifland allows users to build their own avatars and explore 18 digital environments from an outdoor stage to a campsite.

The mobile carrier is eyeing more practical uses of the platform beyond social networking and has incorporated online meeting features, such as sharing PDF and MP4 files.

A single meeting on the platform can host up to 130 users, and the company plans for an update so that it can host large conferences attended by hundreds of users.

The platform is currently available on Google's Android operating system, with versions for Apple's iOS and Oculus Quest virtual reality devices in the works.

SK Telecom said it developed ifland based on its experience with its virtual meetup platform. (Yonhap)
