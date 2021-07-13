 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Value of household work up 36% in 2019 from 5 years earlier

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jul 14, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Jul 14, 2021 - 10:00




The value of household chores grew nearly 36 percent in 2019 from five years earlier, with men‘s participation in such work rising amid an increase in one-person households and double-income families, data showed.

The value of household work, such as child care, meal preparations and cleaning, came to 490.9 trillion won ($433 billion) in 2019, compared to 361.5 trillion won in 2014, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

The 2019 figure was equivalent to 25.5 percent of the country’s nominal gross domestic product. This compared with the 23.1 percent portion seen in 2014. (Yonhap)





By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
