[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink Rose’s “On The Ground” video tops 200m views

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



The music video of “On The Ground,” the solo debut song of Blackpink’s Rose, surpassed 200 million viewings on YouTube on Tuesday, announced label YG Entertainment on the same day.



It has been 123 days since the release. The video stormed past 100 million views in about a week, the shortest time for a video by K-pop solo female artist. The song topped iTunes top songs chart in 51 regions and topped both of Billboard’s worldwide tallies, Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US. This made the songstress the first musician to hit No. 1 the latter as a solo and with a group, as Blackpink’s “Lovesick Girls” topped it in 2020.



Blackpink has a total of 29 videos with over 100 million views on YouTube and its channel on the platform has 63 million subscribers, only outnumbered by Justin Bieber among musicians.



BTS’ Jin promises fans live chat with RM





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Jin of BTS promised fans that he will host a live chat along with RM within a month during an unboxing livestream.



In a video in which the bandmates split into two groups and unboxed two different versions of two-track release “Butter,” Jin shared tidbits from makings of the poster and the jacket album.



“I loved the heart-shaped sunglasses and took three,” confided the artist unfolding the page to show the picture taken on the sun lounger on the beach.



He decorated the album with stickers from the album and drew butterfly wings around the album title, before changing the wings into splashing water inspired by the car washing scene. The donut-shaped sticker, on a laptop or a notebook, would be a signal only recognized among their fans, he said knowingly.



Jin also told viewers how each of the members went through changes in hair colors and styles, boasting that he is the most interested in the members, and sang the chorus part from the band’s new song “Permission to Dance” before the video came to an end.



BoA obtains 6,000 SM Entertainment stocks





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



BoA exercised her stock options and obtained 6,000 additional stocks of her label SM Entertainment on Friday, according to the report from Financial Supervisory Service on Tuesday.



She now owns 8,153 stocks and her stake in the company rose to 0.03 percent from 0.01 percent. With the transaction, she earned 140 million won (US$122,271) based on the stock price. Meanwhile, SM Entertainment’s stock price hit 52-week high on Tuesday.



BoA has been an unregistered director of the company since 2014, along with Kang Ta from H.O.T.



“The two will participate in planning for diverse contents and new businesses as creative directors, putting their knowhow and capacity they have built up through global activities to new use,” said the firm at the time.

She will appear as one of the judges for a competition show among female dance crews that starts airing next month.



(Credit: C9 Entertainment)