Business

Hyundai to resume production at Brazil plant this week

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 13, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Jul 13, 2021 - 16:00
This file photo taken on July 1, 2021, shows vehicles waiting to be shipped for exports at Hyundai Motor's port in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo taken on July 1, 2021, shows vehicles waiting to be shipped for exports at Hyundai Motor's port in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Tuesday it will resume operations of its plant in Brazil this week following a 10-day suspension amid a global chip shortage.

Early this month, Hyundai said it will halt the Piracicaba, Sao Paulo plant from July 5-14 due to lack of semiconductor parts.    

"The plant will partially resume production on July 15 with one shift despite the parts shortage (after reducing output by one-third late last month). The one-shift system is likely to continue until July 25," the company said in a text message.

Hyundai said it will continue to closely monitor the market situation and will take necessary steps to optimize production in line with the supply condition in coming weeks.

The company used to produce 300,000 vehicles in the Brazil plant around the clock under a three-shift system. 

Hyundai's other overseas plants are in operation, while one of its seven domestic plants will be suspended from July 13 until Aug. 6 to upgrade the facility before it begins production of the all-electric IONIQ 6 midsize sedan later this year.

The company has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles. (Yonhap)



