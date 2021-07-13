Vine Group expands business, social outreach

Vine Group’s logo (Vine Group)



South Korean education service provider Vine Group has been expanding its businesses beyond teaching, entering into areas such as food and beverage, asset management and IT services, with continued investment in people and commitment to social responsibility.



Behind its expansion has been the “100 Project,” an in-house venture program founded three years ago to promote diversity and creativity among company employees. The ultimate goal of the program, according to the company, is to create 100 businesses.



Many of the group’s existing businesses started as ideas from the 100 Project.



Coffee franchise “Cafe Comma,” pizza franchise “Go Pizza,” as well as “The Save,” an IT solution for small business owners, are examples of business ideas that came to fruition through the project.



“We have tens of business ideas submitted to the 100 Project every week. Twenty-eight businesses currently up and running actually started from the program. There’s nine other business ideas under review,” a group spokesperson said.



“Vine Group’s foray into other business areas was a natural result that came with following our company’s principle, which is believing in the potential of our company members and respecting their ideas,” he added.



Founded in 2017, Vine Group’s main business is education counseling and coaching services. The company operates a study counseling center “Wawa Education Coaching Center,” study coaching service, “Sang Sang Coaching” and a one-on-one English language learning program called “Power English.”



While expanding its business horizons, the group has also widened its reach to local communities.





