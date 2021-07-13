 Back To Top
Money supply continues to grow in May

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 13, 2021 - 13:14       Updated : Jul 13, 2021 - 13:14
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's money supply continued to grow in May, as loans to households and firms grew amid the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The country's M2 stood at 3,385 trillion won ($2.95 trillion) as of end-May, up 0.6 percent from a month earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

From a year earlier, M2 jumped 11 percent, the BOK said.

A key economic indicator closely monitored by authorities, M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts cash, demand deposits and other near money that is easily convertible to cash.

The BOK said M2 kept rising in May as households and companies took out large bank loans to fight the pandemic.

Last year, the BOK conducted two rate cuts in less than three months after South Korea confirmed its first coronavirus case, sending the policy rate to a record low of 0.5 percent. (Yonhap)
