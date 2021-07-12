Japan's attitude important over whether Moon will visit Japan: Cheong Wa Dae

President Moon Jae-in speaks during an emergency meeting on COVID-19 at Cheong Wa Dae on Monday, in this photo provided by his office. (Cheong Wa Dae)





President Moon Jae-in will take Japan's attitude into account when deciding whether to visit Tokyo for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and bilateral summit talks, according to his office Monday.



"Our government intends to have South Korea-Japan summit talks," a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters, requesting anonymity. "But it maintains the position that there should be an accomplishment if talks are held."



The official was responding to speculation on the possibility of Moon attending the Olympic event slated for July 23 and holding his first face-to-face summit with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on the occasion.



Given related Japanese news coverage, however, there is an "impression" that the Suga administration seems to be using the issue "politically," the official added.



Cheong Wa Dae is "watching (the situation) closely," the official said. "We think that Japan's attitude down the road is important."



The previous day, Seoul's foreign ministry expressed regret about a "leak" of information to Japanese media on ongoing diplomatic consultations between the neighboring countries regarding the issue of Moon's possible trip to Tokyo. (Yonhap)