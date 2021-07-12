11st to release all Built New York’s BTS tumblers in Korea

(11st)
E-commerce platform 11st will begin selling an entire line of BTS tumblers and bottles produced by New York-based design company Built New York in collaboration with the South Korean pop group, in Korea on Monday.
Though a bottle and a tumbler inspired by BTS’ video for “Idol” were released in June, a total of 16 items will be sold for the first time in the country through a live show known as “Live 11,” the platform said.
With each design representing a member of the septet, the containers are made of premium stainless steel and feature double-wall vacuum insulation, the company said.
A general sale begins Tuesday following a live shopping show scheduled for Monday night.
The tumblers and bottles mark the latest in a series of promotions for BTS.
Earlier this year, McDonald’s announced the BTS Meal as part of its new global campaign.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
