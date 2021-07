11st to release all Built New York’s BTS tumblers in Korea

E-commerce platform 11st will begin selling an entire line of BTS tumblers and bottles produced by New York-based design company Built New York in collaboration with the South Korean pop group, in Korea on Monday.Though a bottle and a tumbler inspired by BTS’ video for “Idol” were released in June, a total of 16 items will be sold for the first time in the country through a live show known as “Live 11,” the platform said.With each design representing a member of the septet, the containers are made of premium stainless steel and feature double-wall vacuum insulation, the company said.A general sale begins Tuesday following a live shopping show scheduled for Monday night.The tumblers and bottles mark the latest in a series of promotions for BTS.Earlier this year, McDonald’s announced the BTS Meal as part of its new global campaign.By Yim Hyun-su ( hyunsu@heraldcorp.com