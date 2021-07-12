 Back To Top
Business

11st to release all Built New York’s BTS tumblers in Korea

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jul 12, 2021 - 15:05       Updated : Jul 12, 2021 - 15:05
(11st)
(11st)
E-commerce platform 11st will begin selling an entire line of BTS tumblers and bottles produced by New York-based design company Built New York in collaboration with the South Korean pop group, in Korea on Monday.

Though a bottle and a tumbler inspired by BTS’ video for “Idol” were released in June, a total of 16 items will be sold for the first time in the country through a live show known as “Live 11,” the platform said.

With each design representing a member of the septet, the containers are made of premium stainless steel and feature double-wall vacuum insulation, the company said.

A general sale begins Tuesday following a live shopping show scheduled for Monday night.

The tumblers and bottles mark the latest in a series of promotions for BTS.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s announced the BTS Meal as part of its new global campaign.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
