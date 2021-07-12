 Back To Top
National

Five injured after Army helicopter crash-lands

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 12, 2021 - 14:23       Updated : Jul 12, 2021 - 14:23
(Army)
(Army)
POCHEON -- Five people were injured after an Army ambulance helicopter crash-landed at a military base Monday, authorities said.

The helicopter made an emergency landing on the airstrip at an Army aviation battalion in Pocheon, 46 kilometers north of Seoul, at 10:35 a.m. while on its way to pick up a patient there, according to the Army and the local fire department.

Five crewmembers were injured, two seriously, and were moved to a nearby hospital. None of them are in a life-threatening condition, they said. The tail of the medevac chopper was partially destroyed.

The Army is investigating the cause of the accident. (Yonhap)

