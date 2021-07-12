Five injured after Army helicopter crash-lands

(Army)

POCHEON -- Five people were injured after an Army ambulance helicopter crash-landed at a military base Monday, authorities said.



The helicopter made an emergency landing on the airstrip at an Army aviation battalion in Pocheon, 46 kilometers north of Seoul, at 10:35 a.m. while on its way to pick up a patient there, according to the Army and the local fire department.



Five crewmembers were injured, two seriously, and were moved to a nearby hospital. None of them are in a life-threatening condition, they said. The tail of the medevac chopper was partially destroyed.



The Army is investigating the cause of the accident. (Yonhap)



