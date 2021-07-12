LG Innotek cuts emissions by 11 percent in 2020

(LG Innotek)
LG Group’s materials and components maker LG Innotek managed to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 11 percent last year, from the previous year, the company said in a report released Monday.
According to the firm’s 2020-21 Sustainability Report, it reduced emissions by an estimated 45,000 tons, which is equivalent to what 3.9 million trees would have absorbed over a year.
In addition to that, the company was able to cut water usage by 7 percent from 2019, by expanding investment in water recycling facilities and changing its system of managing water usage, it said.
“To become a company that can last for 100 years, we must fulfill our corporate social responsibilities while promoting business competitiveness by enhancing customer value. LG Innotek will continue to strengthen ESG management for sustainable growth,” said LG Innotek CEO Jeong Cheol-dong.
The full report is available on the company’s website.
By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com
)