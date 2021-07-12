Seoul stocks open higher on bargain hunting

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Monday as investors sought to buy oversold stocks after the benchmark index took a breather the previous session.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) rose 22.86 points, or 0.71 percent, to 3,240.81 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Stocks came to a strong start after the Kospi retreated 2.64 percent in the past three sessions amid rising concerns over the fourth wave of the pandemic in the country.



Market kingpin Samsung Electronics advanced 0.63 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 1.26 percent.



Internet portal operator Naver decreased 1.48 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics edged up 0.23 percent



Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.77 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 0.36 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,145.75 won to the US dollar, up 3.35 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)