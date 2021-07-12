Foreigners remain net sellers of S. Korean stocks in June

(Yonhap)

Foreign investors unloaded about 500 billion won ($436 million) worth of South Korean stocks in June to remain net sellers for the second consecutive month, data showed Monday.



Offshore investors' net selling of local stocks came to 499 billion won last month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.



As of end-June, foreign investors held 842.3 trillion won worth of local listed stocks, accounting for 29.9 percent of the stock market capitalization.



The data also showed foreigners bought a net 9.3 billion won worth of local bonds, marking the seventh consecutive month of net purchases.



Foreign ownership of local bonds stood at 189 trillion won as of end-June, taking up 8.7 percent of total listed bonds.