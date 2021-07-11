Call to scrap Unification Ministry stirs debate

A debate over scrapping the Unification Ministry, which oversees inter-Korean affairs, further heightened on Sunday, as the idea floated by the main opposition party leader drew backlash from the minister and ruling party lawmakers, who called the suggestion “unreasonable” and “excessive.”
The idea was first raised by main opposition People Power Party chief Lee Jun-seok during an interview with a local radio station on Friday. Lee, while stressing the opposition party’s “small government” agenda, called for abolishing both the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and the Unification Ministry, saying the current administration’s government size of 17 to 18 ministries is a “bit much” in comparison to other countries.
“Separating the duties of the Foreign Ministry and the Unification Ministry could be inefficient,” Lee said, adding that he is not calling to oppose reunification with North Korea.
He then added that unification and security exist in the larger framework of diplomacy, handled by the Foreign Ministry, noting the presidential office and the spy agency have generally directly overseen inter-Korean issues.
In response, Unification Minister Lee In-young said it would be “very regrettable” if Lee Jun-seok’s remark represents the opposition party’s opinion.
The debate fueled further when Lee Jun-seok wrote on his Facebook the next day that the existence of the Unification Ministry has not led closer to reunification, just as the Ministry of Gender Equality has not resolved gender conflicts.
“The gender conflict has worsened with the Gender Ministry, and I don’t know what Unification Ministry actively did during this administration, but the inter-Korean liaison office, which the ministry is in charge of, exploded,” he said. Lee then attacked the ministry for “wasting taxpayer’s money” and took aim at minister Lee for not doing his job right.
Lee In-young then responded via his social media account, saying that he will work harder to improve inter-Korean relations, while calling on Lee Jun-seok to stop boasting his lack of “historical consciousness and social perception.”
The argument than shifted to a YouTube clip of Minister Lee giving out flower bouquets to female officials of the ministry on March 8 to mark the International Women’s Day. Lee Jun-seok slammed the minister for only stressing gender sensitivity, while not taking care of the human rights of North Korean women.
On Sunday, ruling party lawmakers and officials condemned the abolishment idea as “irresponsible” and “absurd,” urging Lee Jun-seok to revoke his remarks.
“The opposition party has been asserting to scrap the Ministry of Gender Equality as well as the Unification Ministry, which is absurd and irresponsible,” said Lee Nak-yon, formal chairman of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and former Prime Minister. “Just by mentioning the idea of dissolving the Unification Ministry will raise questions about our policy on the Peninsula both domestically and internationally, as well as cause disturbance in inter-Korean ties as well as foreign relations.”
“The Unification Ministry should expand its duties and strengthen authority,” he said.
Some in Lee Jun-seok’s own party also raised concerns regarding the leader’s remarks.
“The Unification Ministry under this administration has done some pathetic work, but it shouldn’t be abolished. We can take it over and do it right,” said Kwon Yong-se, a senior lawmaker of the People Power Party. “The Unification Ministry needs to be maintained.”
Kwon then stressed that the role of the ministry should not be to achieve reunification immediately, but should be in charge of exchanges and cooperation between the two Koreas while in the process of overcoming the divided situation on the Peninsula.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
