Entertainment

BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 2 on Spotify's global chart

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 11, 2021 - 11:39       Updated : Jul 11, 2021 - 11:39
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (Big Hit Music)
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (Big Hit Music)
"Permission to Dance" by South Korean superband BTS snatched the No. 2 spot on Spotify's Global Top 200 chart, the global streaming giant said Sunday.

The upbeat number was streamed 7,339,385 times on Spotify on the day of its release Friday, the streaming service said.

The song was only second to "Beggin'" by Italian rock band Maneskin, the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest this year.

"Permission to Dance" also came in first on 13 regional top 200 charts of Spotify, including South Korea, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia. The song placed No. 6 on the US top 200 chart.

The K-pop piece also garnered fast popularity in Japan, topping the daily digital singles chart on Oricon with 18,232 streaming hits Friday.  

The song's video is also close to surpassing the 100 million threshold.  

"Permission to Dance," included on the physical album for the septet's Billboard-topping hit "Butter," is a dance-pop track co-written with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

BTS member Jimin said the song is something for everyone to enjoy.

In the coming week, the K-pop septet is scheduled to appear on American talk show "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday and Wednesday (US time) to perform "Permission to Dance" and "Butter." (Yonhap)

