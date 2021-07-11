 Back To Top
Sports

Jeonbuk finish group play undefeated, Pohang advance to knockouts at AFC Champions League

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 11, 2021 - 10:59       Updated : Jul 11, 2021 - 10:59

In this Associated Press photo, Stanislav Iljutcenko of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (L) battles Genta Miura of Gamba Osaka for the ball during the clubs' Group H match at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League at Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent on Saturday. (AP-Yonhap)
The South Korean club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors have extended their undefeated streak to six matches at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, while also helping another team from the country join them in the knockout stage.

Jeonbuk defeated Gamba Osaka 2-1 in their final Group H match played at Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent on Saturday (local time). Gustavo and Mo Barrow had a goal apiece for Jeonbuk, which won their group with 16 points from five wins and a draw.

And Gamba Osaka's loss meant Pohang Steelers, another K League club, will move on to the round of 16.

The 10 group winners and three best runners-up from each of the East and West regions advance to the knockout stage. And Pohang, who had completed their Group G action Wednesday as the No. 2 seed in that group with 11 points, will finish no lower than third among the runners-up in the East.

Jeonbuk became the first of four K League clubs to qualify for the round of 16 on Wednesday and were later joined by the defending champions Ulsan Hyundai FC.

Daegu FC can make it 4-for-4 for the K League if they beat United City in their final Group I match Sunday night in Tashkent.

Daegu FC are currently fourth among No. 2 seeds in the East with nine points, but a win will give them at least the second-best record among group runners-up.

All group matches are being played at centralized venues to minimize traveling during the coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)

 

