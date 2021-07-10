 Back To Top
Sports

3 more COVID-19 cases in KBO force 2 games to be canceled

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 10, 2021 - 14:54       Updated : Jul 10, 2021 - 14:56

Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul (Yonhap)
Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul (Yonhap)

Three additional cases of the novel coronavirus on two clubs forced the South Korean baseball league to cancel two games Saturday.
  
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Saturday two members of the Doosan Bears and one player from the NC Dinos have tested positive for COVID-19. The Bears' home game against the LG Twins at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul has been canceled, along with the Dinos' road game against the Kiwoom Heroes at Gocheok Sky Dome in the nation's capital. Both games will be rescheduled for a later date.

This was the second straight coronavirus-related cancellation for these two weekend matchups. On Friday, two members of the Dinos tested positive for COVID-19, and the Dinos-Heroes game got wiped out. The Twins-Bears game was canceled out of precaution because the Bears had played the Dinos in Seoul on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The entire Bears team received COVID-19 tests Friday, and two results came back positive, while one additional Dinos player got a positive result in a teamwide retest.
  
The Dinos received their initial tests Thursday after a guest at a Seoul hotel the team had stayed in for the road trip had been infected.
  
Another club that used the same hotel over the past weekend, the Hanwha Eagles, received negative test results for all of their players and staff. The Eagles had their Thursday's game canceled but played Friday. They are scheduled to do so again Saturday, barring inclement weather. (Yonhap)

