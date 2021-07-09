[Today’s K-pop] Twice tops Billboard world album chart

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice rose to No. 1 on Billboard’s world albums chart with “Taste of Love,” according to the publication’s latest tally that became available on Friday.



The band’s tenth EP came out on June 11 and stayed on three major charts of Billboard for three consecutive weeks, ranking No. 90 on Billboard 200 and No. 67 on Artist 100 for the week of July 10. It also entered 11 charts in total, showing no sign to wane.



“Taste of Love” hit No. 6 on June 26, landing at the highest rung on Billboard 200 by any K-pop female band. It peaked at No. 9 on Artist 100, a record for itself.



Meanwhile, its pre-release “Perfect World,” from its upcoming third Japanese studio album of the same title, landed atop real-time chart upon release at the end of last month and was No. 1 on LINE Music’s weekly top 100 chart last week.



BTS’ Jin tops iTunes chart in 110 regions with self-written song





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Jin of BTS set a record with his solo song “Moon,” according to iTunes on Friday.



The song from the band’s fourth full-length album “Map of the Soul: 7” climbed up to No. 1 on iTunes Nepal recently and topped iTunes song chart in 110 regions in total. It is the fifth song to achieve the feat in the history of the global music chart.



Jin wrote both the lyrics and melody of the song comparing fans to the Earth and himself to the moon that orbits around, expressing his lasting love for them.



The song was picked as No. 5 on Rolling Stone’s 75 Greatest Boy Band Songs of All Time in July 2020, the highest for a musician from Asia.



Seventeen’s 8th EP certified platinum in Japan





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen’s eighth EP “Your Choice” earned platinum certificate from Japan Record Association, announced agency Pledis Entertainment on Friday.



The EP was released on June 18 and recorded over 250,000 shipment as of last month, qualifying for the certificate. This is the first time the band reached the milestone with its Korean album.



“This album contains the message that your choice is more important than mine and it was endorsed platinum thanks to your choice, Carat,” said the bandmates addressing their official fandom vowing to continue to do their best to make them proud.



The 13-member band was the only K-pop act to make top 10 in Billboard Japan’s yearly single sales chart, with its second Japanese single “Fallin’ Flower.” Its second Japanese EP “24H” stayed on Oricon’s weekly album ranking for four weeks in a row, a first for an international artist.



The Boyz’ Kevin drops 1st self-composed song





(Credit: Cre.Ker Entertainment)