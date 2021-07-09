Worst-ever pandemic prods firms to tighten antivirus measures

Citizens stand in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a testing station in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean firms are tightening their virus prevention measures, including allowing more workers to work from home, as the country has decided to enforce the toughest social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area, the hotbed of the recent spike in new infections.



South Korea's daily virus infections hit a new high with 1,316 cases, forcing the government to apply the strongest Level 4 distancing measures from Monday for two weeks.



Under the Level 4 rules, private gatherings of three or more people are banned after 6 p.m., and companies are strongly advised to have their workers work from home.



Samsung Electronics Co. said its tightened virus prevention measures will include a ban on in-person meetings, training sessions and group dining.



The world's largest memory chip producer also advised its employees to avoid using virus-prone facilities. If they have visited such facilities, they are required to take virus tests before returning to workplaces.



Samsung will allow domestic business travel on a limited basis and expand its remote working program for employees in the set business, including mobile and home appliances.



LG Electronics Inc. said it will also ban business travel, outside meetings and trainings from Monday. The company already raised the portion of remote working employees from 40 percent to more than 50 percent on Thursday.



Hyundai Motor Group is also looking to strengthen its virus measures. The country's top automotive group currently allows 50 percent of its office employees to work from home.



Energy-to-telecom conglomerate SK Group said some of its affiliates will adopt a work-from-home system for all employees under the Level 4 distancing.



Hanwha Group, whose businesses range from chemicals to finance, notified its affiliates to enforce remote working for at least one-third of its workers. It also banned in-person meetings and ordered employees to limit travel.



Shipbuilding conglomerate Hyundai Heavy Industries Group said its remote working program will be applied to half of its workforce, up from the previous 30 percent. It will maintain the staggered commuting hours system and a ban on domestic business travel.



Local companies are now concerned about their businesses being hampered again by the resurgence of virus cases.



Those in manufacturing sectors, such as automobile and shipbuilding, fear that their production may face some disruption under the strongest virus curbs at a time when they are also bracing for possible labor disputes and parts shortages.



Airlines said they expect a sharp decline in domestic air travel and may reduce the number of flights as demand for air travel may fall under the toughened restrictions.



Some air carriers planned to resume international flights with the government's move to expand quarantine-free "travel bubble" agreements with others nations, but they said their plans have been put on hold and they will discuss their flight operations closely with local health authorities. (Yonhap)