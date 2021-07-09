All you need to know about Level 4 social distancing rules

(Yonhap)



Starting from Monday, social distancing measures in the greater Seoul area will be raised to the highest in the four-tier system, as South Korea’s daily infection tally had spiked over 1,000 in the past few days.



The new measures will remain in place for two weeks until July 25.



Here’s what you need to know about the latest rules.





Private gatherings



Private gatherings of more than four people are banned. After 6 p.m., gatherings are limited to two people, even for the fully vaccinated. Families that live within the same space are not subject to such restrictions.



The four-person cap does not apply to gathering at a family’s death bed or when taking care of children, the elderly and the disabled.



All rallies are banned except for single-person demonstrations.





Sports facilities



A maximum of two hours is allowed per person at indoor sports facilities. Treadmill speed must be kept under 6 kilometers per hour at gyms.



Music played in group exercise classes, such as aerobics, cycling and Zumba must be under 120 beats per minute.



All sports facilities will close at 10 p.m.





Schools and educational facilities



Classes will shift online starting July 14.



Private academies will be closed after 10 p.m., and can only allow one person per 8 square meters.





Events



Weddings and funerals are strictly limited to immediate family members and relatives, with a maximum of 49 people.



Sports events will run without spectators.



Religious events will be moved online.





Multiuse facilities



All multiuse facilities must close after 10 p.m.



Regular concerts and performances can continue under existing social distancing guidelines, while one-time or special events are banned. Eating and drinking are prohibited at both movie theaters and concert halls.



Nightclubs, bars and other entertainment facilities will shut down.



Hotels and accommodations can operate up to two-thirds of its full capacity. Parties and events are not allowed indoors.





Companies, business facilities



Businesses, except for those in the manufacturing industry, are recommended to let 30 percent of its staff work from home. Employees are asked to stagger commute and work schedules.



By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)