 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

All you need to know about Level 4 social distancing rules

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Jul 9, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Jul 9, 2021 - 16:14
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Starting from Monday, social distancing measures in the greater Seoul area will be raised to the highest in the four-tier system, as South Korea’s daily infection tally had spiked over 1,000 in the past few days.

The new measures will remain in place for two weeks until July 25.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest rules.


Private gatherings

Private gatherings of more than four people are banned. After 6 p.m., gatherings are limited to two people, even for the fully vaccinated. Families that live within the same space are not subject to such restrictions.

The four-person cap does not apply to gathering at a family’s death bed or when taking care of children, the elderly and the disabled.

All rallies are banned except for single-person demonstrations.


Sports facilities

A maximum of two hours is allowed per person at indoor sports facilities. Treadmill speed must be kept under 6 kilometers per hour at gyms.

Music played in group exercise classes, such as aerobics, cycling and Zumba must be under 120 beats per minute.

All sports facilities will close at 10 p.m.


Schools and educational facilities

Classes will shift online starting July 14.

Private academies will be closed after 10 p.m., and can only allow one person per 8 square meters.


Events

Weddings and funerals are strictly limited to immediate family members and relatives, with a maximum of 49 people.

Sports events will run without spectators.

Religious events will be moved online.


Multiuse facilities

All multiuse facilities must close after 10 p.m.

Regular concerts and performances can continue under existing social distancing guidelines, while one-time or special events are banned. Eating and drinking are prohibited at both movie theaters and concert halls.

Nightclubs, bars and other entertainment facilities will shut down.

Hotels and accommodations can operate up to two-thirds of its full capacity. Parties and events are not allowed indoors. 


Companies, business facilities

Businesses, except for those in the manufacturing industry, are recommended to let 30 percent of its staff work from home. Employees are asked to stagger commute and work schedules.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114