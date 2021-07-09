BTS compilation album certified million-seller in Japan

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (Big Hit Music)

A Japanese-language album by superband BTS has received a million-seller certification in Japan, the group's agency said Friday.



"BTS, The Best," the seven-piece band's album released in the Asian country in June, received the certification by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, according to Big Hit Music.



It is the first million-seller certified album in Japan this year.



For BTS, it is their first album to receive the million-seller certification by the industry association. The group in 2019 received a million-seller certification for a single with its 10th Japanese EP "Lights/Boy With Luv," becoming the first overseas male act to receive the certification with a single.



"BTS, The Best" carries 23 tracks, including the group's Japanese-language songs, such as "Film Out," "Your Eyes Tell" and "Crystal Snow." It also includes Japanese versions of the band's Korean songs, like "Fake Love," "Idol" and "On."



The album has topped the Oricon's weekly album category for three straight weeks, according to the latest data by the key Japanese music chart tracker.



BTS, meanwhile, is set to release a physical album of its Billboard No. 1 hit "Butter" later in the day. The EP also includes the new song "Permission to Dance," the septet's second collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. (Yonhap)