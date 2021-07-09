 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

S. Korea, Argentina hold talks on capital flows, economic cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 9, 2021 - 10:23       Updated : Jul 9, 2021 - 10:23
This photo, provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Thursday, shows South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (R) shaking hands with his Argentine counterpart, Martin Guzman, before holding talks in Venice, Italy, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting of top financial and economic officials. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)
This photo, provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Thursday, shows South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (R) shaking hands with his Argentine counterpart, Martin Guzman, before holding talks in Venice, Italy, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting of top financial and economic officials. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)
The finance ministers of South Korea and Argentina have held talks over ways to ease volatility of cross-border capital flows and strengthen economic cooperation, the finance ministry said Friday.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and his Argentine counterpart, Martin Guzman, held the meeting in Venice, Italy, on Thursday (local time) on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) meeting of top finance and economic officials, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

They shared the view that the normalization of accommodative monetary policies by major economies could amplify cross-border movements of capital flows.

The finance chiefs said this will likely have unintended negative impacts on emerging economies and serve as a major risk factor for the global economic recovery.

Hong also welcomed the resumption of free trade talks between South Korea and a group of South American countries after around a year of hiatus amid the pandemic and called for the countries to swiftly strike an agreement on the FTA deal.

South Korea launched its first talks with the four member states of the South American trade block Mercosur -- Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay -- in 2018. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114