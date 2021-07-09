US still reviewing possibility of first lady's trip to Tokyo Olympics: White House

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki is seen speaking answering questions in a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington on Thursday, in this image captured from the White House website. (White House website)

WASHINGTON -- The United States is still considering the possibility of its first lady, Jill Biden, traveling to Japan for the summer Olympics there, a White House spokeswoman said Thursday.



"We are still assessing the feasibility of the first lady attending and our advance team arrives in Tokyo later this week," Jen Psaki told a daily press briefing.



Her remarks come shortly after Tokyo said the Olympics will take place without any spectators, amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infection cases in Japan.



Psaki earlier noted President Joe Biden would not attend the Tokyo Olympic Games as the US continues to advise its people to avoid visiting Japan.



"The president supports the Tokyo Olympic Games and the public health measures necessary to protect athletes," she said.



The US has a Level 3 travel advisory on Japan, the second highest warning that advises US travelers to "reconsider" visiting Japan due to COVID-19. (Yonhap)