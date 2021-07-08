[Behind the Wheel] Genesis poised to take on EV world with G80

Genesis Electrified G80 runs on a public road during a test drive event on Wednesday. (Hyundai Motor Group)



Genesis, the luxury brand of South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor, has debuted its first pure-electric car, aiming to take on the emerging electric vehicle mart with high-end models.



With the Electrified G80, unveiled in South Korean on Wednesday, Hyundai Motor has aimed to prove that it can offer the gentle yet powerful ride of a premium sedan with electricity.



On its launch day, The Korea Herald took the much-anticipated car for a test drive of about 60 kilometers, from Starfield Hanam in Gyeonggi Province and through Gapyeong in Gangwon Province.



As its name shows, the vehicle is based on the original G80, which is the brand’s flagship premium sedan. Still, the automaker has adopted some items and designs especially for the new EV.



The turbine-shaped 19-inch wheels unique to the electrified G80 were quite attractive, even more so than the wheels for the original G80. A new color option, Matira Blue, has also been added for the EV model, that was inspired by nature and blends metallic green and blue to give the car a unique aura.



What came as a disappointment was the plastic front grille.



The electric variant of G80 has the same shield-shaped front grille as the G80, with the G-Matrix pattern, but it is made of plastic, not steel, as seen in the gasoline-powered variant.



Because the battery powertrain does not need air cooling from the front, the grille is closed for the Electrified G80.



Maybe, the automaker didn’t want to make the car any heavier with a steel grille, as it already has two weighty batteries in the front and rear. But the plastic grille could be a turn-off for those expecting a luxurious look from a Genesis car.



The charging port is on the right side of the front grille, and the cover props open, but it is not automatic, so the driver has to pull it to fully uncover the port.





Inside Genesis Electrified G80 (Hyundai Motor Group)