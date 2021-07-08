 Back To Top
National
National

South Korea expresses condolences over death of Haiti's president

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 8, 2021 - 15:17       Updated : Jul 8, 2021 - 16:47
Haitian President Jovenel Moise speaks to the press in the gardens of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 15, 2019. (Yonhap)
Haitian President Jovenel Moise speaks to the press in the gardens of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 15, 2019. (Yonhap)
The foreign ministry expressed "deep condolences" Thursday over the death of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, pledging to support efforts to restore political and social stability in the country.

Moise was killed during an attack at his private residence on Wednesday morning, creating political turmoil when the country struggles with poverty. First lady Martine Moise was also attacked and is under treatment, according to reports.

"We express deep condolences to the bereaved family and the people of Haiti," Choi Young-sam, ministry spokesman, said in a written commentary.

"We hope that despite the shocking situation, people in Haiti would stand united to quickly regain political and social stability," he added.

Moise, 53, had been in office since February 2017.

Meanwhile, the ministry said it would try to ensure the safety of about 150 South Koreans in Haiti, many of whom work in the sewing industry in the Caribbean country.

"There has been no reports of any impact on our citizens," Choi said, referring to concerns about political turmoil in the country.

Seoul does not have an embassy in Haiti, but its top envoy in the Dominican Republic takes care of affairs related to the adjacent Haiti. (Yonhap)

