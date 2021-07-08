Key NK military official ousted from top ruling body

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (second from left, front row stands alongside members of the Presidium of the Politburo of the Workers` Party of Korea, as he visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on Thursday, to pay tribute to his grandfather and North Korea`s founder, Kim Il-sung, on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the former leader`s death. Ri Pyong-chol (third row, in circle), vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers` Party, is seen on the third row in an indication that he might have been removed from the Presidium at its meeting late last month. (KCNA-Yonhap)