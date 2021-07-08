 Back To Top
Finance

More than 30 firms newly have market value of over W1tr in Q2

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 8, 2021 - 15:05       Updated : Jul 8, 2021 - 15:05
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The number of South Korea's listed firms with a market capitalization of 1 trillion won ($875 million) or more rose by more than 30 in the second quarter amid a stock market rally, a corporate tracker said Thursday.

A total of 274 listed companies were worth 1 trillion won or more as of end-June, up 32 from three months earlier, according to a survey of 2,357 corporations by CXO Institute.

The total market capitalization of the companies came to 2,604 trillion won as of the end of June, up 8 percent from the end of March.

Internet portal giant Kakao posted the largest market-cap increase of 28 trillion won over the cited period, with its capitalization reaching 72 trillion won as of end-June.

Other big gainers include energy and chemical titan SK Innovation Co. (7.1 trillion won), Kakao's bigger rival Naver (6.7 trillion won) and pharmaceutical behemoth Samsung Biologics (6.2 trillion won).

In contrast, pharmaceutical giant Celltrion was the biggest loser with 6.8 trillion won, followed by Samsung Electronics Co. with 4.2 trillion won and SK hynix Inc. with 3.6 trillion won.

As of end-June, Samsung Electronics had the largest market capitalization of 482 trillion won, trailed by SK hynix with 93 trillion won, Kakao with 72 trillion won, Naver with 69 trillion won and top chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. with 60 trillion won. (Yonhap)
