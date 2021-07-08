 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor forges partnership to develop hydrogen fuel cell system for ships

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jul 8, 2021 - 17:52       Updated : Jul 8, 2021 - 17:52
Officials from Hyundai Motor, Hyundai Global Service and the Korean Register of Shipping pose at a signing ceremony for joint development and commercialization of hydrogen fuel cell systems for ships at Hyundai Heavy Industries Group headquarter on Wednesday. (Hyundai Motor)
Officials from Hyundai Motor, Hyundai Global Service and the Korean Register of Shipping pose at a signing ceremony for joint development and commercialization of hydrogen fuel cell systems for ships at Hyundai Heavy Industries Group headquarter on Wednesday. (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor will work with other firms to utilize its car-making expertise and technology for the development of a hydrogen fuel cell system for ships, the Korean automaker said Thursday.

Hyundai Motor has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai Global Service and the Korean Register of Shipping, a non-profit ship classification body, to jointly develop an FC system package for ships using the Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell that is used in cars.

The partnership also aims to apply for recognition from the International Association of Classification Societies, and roll out their product in the market by the second half of 2022, Hyundai Motor said.

Hyundai Motor will be supplying the FC system and Hyundai Global Service, which is a subsidiary of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and in charge of ship repairing, will be taking lead in product development, Hyundai Motor explained. Korean Register will inspect the final product.

“This MOU is very meaningful in that Hyundai Motor is tapping into the FC system market for ships, together with Hyundai Global Service and the Korean Register of Shipping,” Kim Sae-hoon, the executive vice president and head of the Fuel Cell Center at Hyundai Motor Group said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
