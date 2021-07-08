Seoul to offer free hydrogen taxi rides for three days

A hydrogen taxi (Korea Automotive Technology Institute)
Twenty hydrogen taxis operating in Seoul will offer free ride for three days next week, H2Korea, a private-public think tank for the hydrogen economy, said Thursday.
The event, supported by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the state-run Korea Automotive Technology Institute, is to promote the sustainable, eco-friendly hydrogen energy as well as the government’s efforts toward carbon neutrality.
It will also mark the first-year anniversary of the Korean New Deal, President Moon Jae-in’s initiative to expedite the local economy’s recovery with green and digital projects.
The taxis will be equipped with tablet PCs that play content promoting hydrogen energy. Passengers will be given a hand sanitizer kit at the end of the free ride, the H2Korea said.
The president of KATECH Her Nam-yong said the event would offer ordinary citizens the chance to experience hydrogen-powered vehicles firsthand, helping them better understand the government’s green energy policies.
“We need more interest and support from the people to achieve a successful hydrogen economy and green energy policy,” H2Korea CEO Kim Sung-bok said. “From our event, I hope people will become familiar with eco-friendly energy sources and start to recognize hydrogen as an essential energy source in tackling the climate change crisis.”
For more information on the event, visit www.h2taxi.kr.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
