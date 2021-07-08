[Travel bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Gimje Horizon Festival



The Gimje Horizon Festival takes place in front of the Byeokgoljae Reservoir in Gimje, North Jeolla Province. Themed “sky and land meeting at the horizon,” the festival aims to showcase the uniqueness of South Korea’s farming culture.



A variety of programs are available for festivalgoers, including dragon games, rice harvesting, a Black Eagle air show and a parade. This year’s festival will be held online from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3. More information can be found at www.gimje.go.kr.







Great Baekje Festival



The Great Baekje Festival, since its inception in 1955, has taken place at UNESCO-listed sites with the aim of bringing the history and culture of the Baekje Kingdom to life. Visitors can travel back in time to the Baekje era and enjoy various activities. This year’s festival runs Sept. 25 until Oct. 3, and the two main venues are Geumgangsingwan Park in Gongju and Gudeurae Plaza in Buyeo. Admission is free, and people of all ages are welcome. Updates can be found at www.baekje.org.







Geumsan Ginseng Festival



The Geumsan Ginseng Festival takes place in Geumsan-gun, South Chungcheong Province, the largest ginseng-producing region in Korea. Visitors can see international agricultural heritage booths and try their hand at digging up ginseng. There will also be dance and singing contests on Ginseng Art Street. This year’s festival will run Oct. 1-10. Detailed information can be found at www.insamfestival.co.kr

Gyeongnam Goseong Dinosaur World Expo



The Gyeongnam Goseong Dinosaur World Expo takes place at the Danghangpo Tourist Resort from Oct. 1 to Nov. 7. Exhibitions and hands-on programs will include the Dinosaur Hill, Character Hall, Dinosaurs’ Footprint Fossil Hall, AR/VR Experience Hall and more. Parades will be held three times a day, with special weekend performances, and visitors can meet all kinds of dinosaurs. The festival is open to people of all ages. Additional information can be found at www.dino-expo.com.





