Releases of video content increase in H1 amid protracted pandemic

This computer-generated image shows online content platforms at home and abroad. (Yonhap)

The number of video content evaluated by the local media rating authority increased more than 80 percent in the first half of this year from a year ago amid the protracted novel coronavirus pandemic, data showed Thursday.



The Korea Media Rating Board (KMRB) reviewed 6,784 shows for online streaming platforms and video-on-demand services in the first six months of 2021, up 81.3 percent from the same period last year, according to the data by the KMRB.



A total of 1,674 films were evaluated by the state-run rating board during the six-month period, up 12.9 percent from a year earlier.



The KMRB said the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in the production of TV series and original content by global streaming services like Netflix.



But productions and releases of films relatively slowed down in the pandemic era, while some movies were released through streaming platforms without a theatrical run, it noted.



In South Korea, all motion pictures and creative works are required to be rated by the KMRB before their public release through online services. (Yonhap)



