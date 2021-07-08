 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jul 9, 2021 - 09:00       Updated : Jul 9, 2021 - 09:00
Black Widow
(US)
Opened July 7
Action
Directed by Cate Shortland

Following the events of “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) realizes that there is a huge conspiracy having to do with her past. To fight villain Taskmaster, who can duplicate an opponent’s abilities, Natasha must confront her history as a spy.


The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
(US)
Opened June 23
Action, Comedy
Directed by Patrick Hughes

After becoming a bodyguard for hitman Darius (Samuel L. Jackson), Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) keeps having nightmares. Michael finally decides to quit his job, but then Darius’ wife, Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek), comes to him for help. Darius has been kidnapped by mobsters.


Hard Hit
(Korea)
Opened June 23
Action
Directed by Kim Chang-Ju

Sung-kyu (Jo Woo-jin) works as a manager at a bank in Busan. One morning, he receives an anonymous phone call while driving his two kids to school. The stranger on the phone asks Sung-kyu for money and threatens him, saying there is a bomb under the seat of his car that will explode if he does not follow instructions.


Luca
(US)
Opened June 17
Animation
Directed by Enrico Casarosa 

Teenage sea monster Luca lives off the coast of the Italian city of Portorosso. Luca is bored and wants to explore the land, but his parents say it is too dangerous. One day Luca meets another young sea monster, Alberto, who has been on land many times before. With Alberto, Luca secretly transforms himself into a human and explores the surface.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114