[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Black Widow

(US)

Opened July 7

Action

Directed by Cate Shortland



Following the events of “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) realizes that there is a huge conspiracy having to do with her past. To fight villain Taskmaster, who can duplicate an opponent’s abilities, Natasha must confront her history as a spy.







The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

(US)

Opened June 23

Action, Comedy

Directed by Patrick Hughes



After becoming a bodyguard for hitman Darius (Samuel L. Jackson), Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) keeps having nightmares. Michael finally decides to quit his job, but then Darius’ wife, Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek), comes to him for help. Darius has been kidnapped by mobsters.







Hard Hit

(Korea)

Opened June 23

Action

Directed by Kim Chang-Ju



Sung-kyu (Jo Woo-jin) works as a manager at a bank in Busan. One morning, he receives an anonymous phone call while driving his two kids to school. The stranger on the phone asks Sung-kyu for money and threatens him, saying there is a bomb under the seat of his car that will explode if he does not follow instructions.





