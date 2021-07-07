 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

South Korea to tweak visa policies and welcome more foreigners

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Jul 7, 2021 - 17:44       Updated : Jul 7, 2021 - 17:51
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea plans to change parts of its visa policy to allow more skilled foreigners into the country, in a bid to tackle its declining population and aging society.

The plans were unveiled Wednesday at a regular briefing held by the Ministry of Justice.

According to the ministry, the government plans to lower qualifications to obtain long-term residency, or a F-2 visa, for talented foreigners in “promising industries” that require support on a “national level.” Exactly which industries are to be included in the category has not been decided yet.

The Justice Ministry is also considering to create a new residency visa for remote working foreigners in IT and other cutting-edge technologies.

There were also plans to allow E-9 visa holders, or foreign workers in manual labor, to stay in the country.

In South Korea, foreigners in fields like fishing, farming, manufacturing and other labor-intensive jobs reside under an E-9 visa. If the person meets government criteria, an E-9 visa can be changed to an E-74, or a nonprofessional visa, which guarantees long-term stay.

Only 1,250 E-9 visa holders benefit from this system every year, but the government proposed increasing the number of beneficiaries to 2,000 by 2025.

In addition, the ministry said it will redesign social security services to help foreigners better integrate into Korean society. It‘s also mulling a plan to bring in foreign professionals in social welfare to assist Korea’s aging population.

“We will put efforts to push forward with suggested changes, so that we can promote social harmony between foreigners and South Koreans and fuel the nation’s future growth engine,” said the ministry.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114