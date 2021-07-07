 Back To Top
Finance

Hyundai Card rolls out credit card for Genesis owners

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Jul 7, 2021 - 16:27       Updated : Jul 7, 2021 - 16:37
Hyundai Card’s newly-launched credit card designed exclusively for Genesis owners.
Hyundai Card's newly-launched credit card designed exclusively for Genesis owners.


South Korean credit card issuer Hyundai Card said Wednesday it has launched new credit cards which offer ultimate rewards, exclusively for owners of Hyundai Motor’s premium luxury sedan Genesis.

Branded as Genesis Card edition, it is subdivided into two types -- mobility service and electric vehicle service. Depending on their car models, the Genesis owners can choose which card to use. 

Cardholders, who are registered at Hyundai Motor‘s membership program called Blue Members, can receive up to 4.5 points on their purchases at an auto repair shop or a gas station affiliated with Hyundai Card. Also, the cards offer discounts when the vehicle owners make transactions at coffee shops or to pay for parking, helping them reduce everyday living expenses.

The Genesis Card is only available to customers who own Genesis vehicles. Cardholders have to pay an annual fee of 100,000 won ($88.46).


By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
