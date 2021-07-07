S. Korea's OTC market value passes W22tr

(123rf)

The value of stocks traded on South Korea's over-the-counter (OTC) market has exceeded 22 trillion won ($19.3 billion) on a recent market rally, data showed Wednesday.



The capitalization of the K-OTC totaled 22.1 trillion won as of end-June, up about 30 percent from six months earlier, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association (KOFIA).



It marks the largest market value since Nov. 13, 2014, when Samsung SDS Co., an IT service unit of Samsung Group, traded on the K-OTC before its promotion to the main bourse.



The K-OTC market is the venue for trading unlisted blue chips. In August 2014, KOFIA revamped the previous OTC bourse to galvanize trading by boosting safety and convenience in trading unlisted shares.



As of end-June, 139 companies were traded on the K-OTC, up 10 from the end of December.



Builder SK ecoplant Co. and four other companies had a market value of 1 trillion won or over, up from three a year earlier.



SK ecoplant had the largest capitalization of 2.88 trillion won, followed by Netmarble Neo with 2.11 trillion won and Semes Co., a semiconductor and display manufacturing equipment unit of Samsung Group, with 1.66 trillion won.



In the first half of the year, the average daily turnover of the K-OTC jumped 50 percent on-year to a record high of 6.47 billion won, with the first-half turnover totaling 795.4 billion won. (Yonhap)



