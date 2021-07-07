[Herald Interview] Uncovering ‘true picture’ of Japan’s colonial rule of Korea

The four decades between 1905 and 1945, from when Korea was forced to sign the Eulsa Treaty that made it a protectorate of Japan until their liberation, is largely considered a lost period in the history of the country’s foreign policy.
As a result of the 1905 treaty -- which laid foundation for the subsequent annexation in 1910 -- Korea was stripped of its diplomatic sovereignty, losing its voice and representation on the international stage.
With Japan’s relations with other countries replacing Korea’s foreign policy during these decades, some may wonder whether Korea’s foreign policy under Japan’s colonial rule could be considered a valid subject for academic research in international relations. And if so, what would it mean? These are some of the questions Ku Dae-yeol, professor emeritus at Ewha Womans University, had pondered for decades.
“Korea 1905-1945: From Japanese Colonialism to Liberation and Independence,” a new history book published in April by Renaissance Books, is the product of Ku’s lifelong study in this subject. It delves into Japan’s colonial rule of Korea and what it means for Korea’s foreign relations, the topic which has been largely neglected by scholars of Korean foreign affairs.
“Strictly speaking, international relations do not exist without a nation-state, which is the main actor,” Ku told The Korean Herald in a recent interview. “But we also have to consider the fact that Korean people have lived for centuries on the peninsula and continued to live during this period, and in the perspective of international politics, the strategic and geopolitical value of the peninsula and the residents still remain valid.”
Moreover, he emphasized that previous studies on Korea’s colonial era was mostly based on how Western powers viewed South Korea. Most of the time, the Korean issue was put on the back burner and was only dealt with as part of the larger East Asian affairs.
“In order to get a true picture of Korea during this time, it is important to consider both international perspectives and bilateral relations between Japan and Korea,” he said. “Getting a full scope of perspectives is important, because there are areas that need to be reevaluated and modified from prejudice and skewed interpretations.”
Understanding the Korean independence movement is also critical, he stressed, as they at times represented the voice of Korea and its bid for independence on the international stage.
Under this goal, the book, at 496 pages, weaves together vast archival records of Korean, Japanese, Chinese, American and British sources during this period, particularly how the British and American state officials viewed Korea under Japanese rule.
The book is divided into two parts -- the first part detailing the period of annexation up until the 1930s, and the second part after the 1940s. It also covers how the US, China, the UK and Soviet Union’s policies toward Korea changed and what role they played in the liberation, as well as the subsequent division of the two Koreas.
“What is unusual about Korean diplomatic history is the extraordinary extent to which outside powers shaped Korea’s domestic political landscape,” Ku wrote in the book. For this reason, he believes thorough examination of the outsider powers’ perception and reactions toward Korea is critical in understanding today’s diplomatic challenges.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
