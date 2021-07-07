 Back To Top
National

Newly enlisted soldiers can receive Pfizer starting next week: KDCA

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Jul 7, 2021 - 15:42       Updated : Jul 7, 2021 - 15:57
South Korean soldiers wait in line to register for vaccinations (Yonhap)
South Korean soldiers wait in line to register for vaccinations (Yonhap)

South Koreans set to join the military between July and September will be eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Wednesday.

The shots will be administered at regional inoculation centers starting next Monday to conscripted individuals and professional soldiers set to begin their service.

The KDCA recommends that people apply for the program only if they can complete the two-dose regimen before joining the military, since vaccinations will not be available during the first few weeks of recruit training. Unvaccinated individuals can receive shots under a separate program after joining the military.

To be fully effective, the Pfizer vaccine must be given in two doses, ideally 21 days apart.

Reservations started Wednesday. Eligible individuals can register at the nearest health care center and must present an enlistment notice and an identification card.

“Vaccinations for newly enlisted soldiers will continue until late August, and will close off depending on the vaccination schedule for regular people set to kick off that month,” said KDCA official Lee Sang-won.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry has been administering the AstraZeneca vaccine since April to troops under the age of 30 to prevent national security risks caused by infections.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
